National-level entrance for B.Ed, plans Human Resource Development Ministry

National Entrance Test for B.Ed, to ensure quality teachers. Source: Indian Express

In order to improve the quality of teaching in government schools, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has proposed an action plan to introduce a national-level entrance examination for Bachelor’s of Education (B.ED) programme, certification of B.Ed colleges, exit test for all the B. Ed graduates and a compulsory introduction programme for all government school teachers. According to ministry source, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has been given the task to work on the procedures for conducting the entrance and exit tests and also to draft the module for the compulsory induction programme.

The ministry has decided to come up with a national level entrance examination for B.Ed in order to improve the quality of teachers in the government schools. According to the officials, this test will ensure that only those candidates who are serious about teaching take up the course, they do not B.Ed to be an option for candidates. The official further added that to ensure quality teachers, all the B.Ed colleges should be certified and the exit test will ensure that all B.Ed graduates get the desired outcome.

In addition to the National Entrance Test, the ministry is also working on a pilot project that will ensure that the school teachers attend the school regularly. For this the government is planning to give one computer tablet to each school through which the teachers will be asked to mark their attendance. The cost of each tablet will be between Rs 4000 to Rs 5000, which would make the whole project cost around Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore. The order will soon be placed in the month of March.