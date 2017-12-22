National Insurance Company vacancies: Recruitment notification out at nationalinsuranceindia.nic.co.in ; here is how to apply

National Insurance Company recruitment 2017: In its latest job notification, the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced 25 vacancies for the post of Agriculture Apprentices at ncs.gov.in. (Website)

National Insurance Company recruitment 2017: In its latest job notification, the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced 25 vacancies for the post of Agriculture Apprentices at ncs.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can now visit the official website to apply for vacant posts. Job aspirants must note that the last date to apply online is 8th January 2018. “This engagement is as Apprentice only for a term of maximum two years and selected candidates have no right to claim employment in the company. NICL may terminate Apprenticeship even before two years, if candidate is not found suitable &/or performance &/or conduct is not satisfactory,” the official notification added.

National Insurance Company recruitment 2017: Here are the details relating to the vacancies:-

Total Number of vacancies : 25 ( Twenty five)

Monthly Stipend:

1st Year Rs.40,000/- p.m.,

2nd Year Rs.45,000/-p.m

Eligibility Conditions for Apprentice:

Age Limit: Minimum 21 years (completed) and not more than 30 years for General candidates.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduate in Agriculture Science/Agriculture Engineering/Forestry/Horticulture/ or equivalent from a UGC recognised University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree or post-graduation examination for General and OBC candidates and at least 55% marks for SC/ST candidates.

National Insurance Company recruitment 2017: Here is how to make application:-

The Application is to be made on prescribed format as attached. Applicant has to attach self-certified copies of all of his Educational Certificates since 10th ( secondary school examination) along with 2 passport size Photographs. The application envelope to be superscribed with “Application for Agriculture Apprentice”, on the left hand top corner of the envelope and to be addressed to:-

The Chief Manager (Pers) National Insurance Co Ltd Head Office, 3 Middleton Street, Kolkata– 700071.

Company will display the list of shortlisted candidates on its website. Candidates are advised to visit the same at regular interval. No TA/DA would be paid to the candidates shortlisted for Interview. The interview may be conducted at the Head Office of the Company at Kolkata &/or any other Major Centre. Final selection of candidates will be subject to Medical Examination. Posting of selected candidates will be at Head Office of National Insurance Co. Ltd. at Kolkata and/or any of its Regional Offices and/or any office anywhere in India.