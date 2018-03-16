NABARD Grade A Recruitment Notification 2018: Jobs announced at nabard.org, salary Rs 61,000/month; check how to apply

NABARD recruitment 2018 notification: The recruitment process for 92 vacant posts has been announced on the official website nabard.org. (Website)

NABARD recruitment 2018 notification: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced fresh vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). The recruitment process for 92 vacant posts has been announced on the official website nabard.org. Inviting eligible and interested candidates, NABARD has asked the government job aspirants to apply online on or before April 2, 2018 through prescribed format. The details of the vacancy are mentioned below:

Name of the posts: Assistant Manager

Name of the organisation: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

Official website: nabard.org

Number of posts: 92

Name of the posts: Vacancies are available in the following disciplines-

• General – 46 posts

• Animal husbandry – 5 posts

• Chartered accountant – 5 posts

• Economics – 9 posts

• Environmental engineering – 2 posts

• Food processing/ food technology – 4 posts

• Forestry – 4 posts

• Land development (soil science)/ agriculture – 8 posts

• Minor irrigation (water resources) – 6 posts

• Social work – 3 posts

Eligibility:

• The minimum educational qualification required to apply is graduation.

• Discipline wise details for educational requirement can be found in the official notification.

Age limit:

• As on 1 March 2018, candidates must be in the age group of 21-30 years.

• Upper age limit relaxation norms can be found in the official notification.

Selection Process:

• The selection will be in three Phases:

Phase I – Preliminary Examination which will be conducted online.

Phase II – Main Examination will be online and will be a mix of MCQ and descriptive pattern.

Phase III – Interview: Applicants who will qualify Phase-II exam and secure sufficiently high rank in merit shall be short-listed for interview.

Pay scale: Salary up to Rs 61, 000 per month

As per the notification given in the official notification on the website, “Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs.28150/- p.m. in the scale of 28150-1550(4) -34350-1750(7) – 46600 –EB – 1750(4)- 53600-2000(1)-55600 applicable to Officers in Grade ‘A’ and they will be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs.61,000/.”

Important dates:

Registration process begins: March 13, 2018

Last date to submit online application form: April 2, 2018

Admission letter availability for phase I: April 27, 2018

Phase I prelims: May 12, 2018

Phase II mains: June 6, 2018

NABARD recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the respective disciplines of their choice. As per the notification, in case of multiple applications across or within disciplines from same candidate, only the last application submitted by him / her will be considered valid and fee against all other applications will be forfeited. You may follow the steps mentioned below to fill the application form:

Step 1) Log on the official website nabard.org.

Step 2) Click on career notice link on the official website.

Step 3) Click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen.

Step 4) Click ‘New Registration’.

Step 5) Enter name, contact details and email-id.

Step 6) Fill the application form.

Step 7) Carefully verify the details filled in the online application.

Step 8) Click on submit.

Step 9) Click on ‘Payment’ Tab to pay the application fees and proceed for payment.

Step 10) Click on ‘Submit’ button.