Must not miss these details! UPSC recruitment 2018: Here is the complete information regarding the timetable

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released the timetable for the posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Technical (DCIO/Tech), Intelligence Bureau and Store Officer in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the posts can now download the routine of the examination. As per UPSC, 06 posts of Store Officer and 06 posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Technical will be filled in this recruitment drive. The candidates are required to register themselves on Biometric System to capture their Biometric Data for attendance before the commencement of the test; therefore, they are advised not to apply any external matters like Mehandi, Ink etc. on their Hands/Feet.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Here are the complete details regarding the timetable:-

1. Name of the post: Store Officer in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Date of the exam: Computer Based Recruitment Test on 21.01.2018 from 09.30 A.M to 11.30 A.M.(Sunday)

Subject: General Ability Test.

Candidates reporting at the Centre venue: 08.00 A.M

Authenticating the admit card and registering the candidates: 08.00 A.M onwards

Candidates will be allowed inside the Lab from 08.00 A.M onwards

Candidates entry closes at Main entrance: 08.45 A.M

Password announcement: 09.20 A.M

Candidates will open the secure browser & read instructions: 09.20 A.M. to 09.30 A.M.

Test start time: 09.30 A.M.

Test end time: 11.30 A.M.

Candidates to move out in an orderly manner: 11.30 A.M to 11.45 A.M.

The test will be of two hours duration. All questions will carry equal marks. The test will have objective type questions with multiple choices of the answer. Questions will be set both in Hindi as well as English except those pertaining to English Language Skills which will be set in English only. There will be a penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one‐third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question. The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

2. Name of the posts: Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Technical (DCIO/Tech.), Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Date of the exam: Computer Based Recruitment Test on 21.01.2018 from 02.00 P.M to 04.00 P.M. (Sunday)

Subject: General Ability Test.

Candidates reporting at the Centre venue: 12.30 P.M.

Authenticating the admit card and registering the candidates: 12.30 P.M onwards.

Candidates will be allowed inside the Lab from 12.30 P.M onwards.

Candidates Entry closes at main entrance: 01.15 P.M

Password announcement: 01.50 P.M

Candidates will open the secure browser & read instructions: 01.50 P.M to 02.00 P.M

Test start time: 02.00 P.M

Test end time: 04.00 P.M

Candidates to move out in an orderly manner: 04.00 – 04.15 P.M.

Duration of the Test is 120 minutes i.e. 2 hours. Candidates will have to enter their roll number as user ID and password announced by the invigilator in the Test log-in page.