Mumbai Port Trust recruitment 2017: Job alerts for 12th pass candidates, Typist cum computer clerk vacancies announced at mumbaiport.gov.in, how to apply

Mumbai Port Trust recruitment 2017: The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), has announced vacancies for the post of Typist-cum-Computer Clerk at mumbaiport.gov.in. (Website)

Mumbai Port Trust recruitment 2017: The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), has announced vacancies for the post of Typist-cum-Computer Clerk at mumbaiport.gov.in. As per the official notification, 20 posts under Class III will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates who are interested and eligible must note that the last date of submitting the online applications is December 22, 2017. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination.The online written examination will consist of 200 questions carrying one mark each. The candidates will have to prepare subjects Reasoning, General Awareness, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude.

Mumbai Port Trust recruitment 2017: Educational qualifications:-

Higher Secondary Certificate (10+2) examination or equivalent with first class at first attempt. Weightage of 5 per cent in the marks at HSC level for graduate, 10 per cent for post-graduate and in addition 5 per cent to those having proficiency in computer working application through a course of not less than 6 months duration.

Qualifications mentioned above should be from any of the recognized Indian Universities duly approved by the UGC or any of the recognized Indian Institutes duly approved by AICTE or any of the recognized State/ Central Board of Higher Secondary education. The computer course mentioned above, should be from recognised institute.The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree/Diploma /Certificate of the prescribed qualification as on 1.11.2017.

Age limit: Candidate must have been born not earlier than 2.11.1992 and not later than 1.11.1999. However, there is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Pay: Basic pay of Rs 16300 in the scale of Rs 16300-38200 and other admissible allowances as applicable. Total gross emoluments will be approximately Rs 24389 per month plus HRA as applicable (if not residing in Mumbai Port Trust quarters).

Application fees: Candidates are required to pay application fees on-line. For SC/ ST/PwD candidates/MbPT Employees Rs 50 (Intimation Charges Only)+ GST @18 per cent. Candidates other than SC/ ST/PwD/MbPT Employees Rs 500 (Application fee including intimation charges)+ GST@18 per cent.

Dates of online examination: Candidates will be intimated around 10 days before the examination.

Mumbai Port Trust recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1. Candidates to go to the Mumbai Port Trust’s website– mumbaiport.gov.in

2. Now under ‘Media/Vacancy’ menu, and click on the option–APPLY ONLINE–which will open a new screen.

3. Then register yourself by clicking on — “Click here for New Registration”

4. Now fill the application form.

5. Submit it and pay the fees.

6. Save the application and take a print out for future reference.

Mumbai Port Trust recruitment 2017: Important note:-

Candidates will not be permitted to appear for the online examination without the following documents:-

1. Valid Admit Card for the respective date and session of Examination

2. Photo-identity proof in original bearing the exact same name as it appears on the Admit Card/ Application Form.

3. Photocopy of the above photo-identity proof.