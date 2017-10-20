MPSC online registration starts for 107 Assistant Section Officers recruitment, apply now at mpsc.gov.in

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of assistant section officer at mpsc.gov.in. (website)

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of assistant section officer at mpsc.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to apply can visit the official website. The Commission has announced 107 vacancies which will be filled under this recruitment drive. The commission will conduct the examination on 10 December this year, as per The Indian Express.

Here are the steps to apply for MPSC assistant section officer recruitment 2017:

1. Visit the official website of MPSC- mpsc.gov.in

2. Click on the tab for “Online application” on the top right corner.

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. Now click on the tab for new registration.

5. Register yourself to the site with your email, number, etc.

6. Apply for the post of assistant section officer.

7. Save and take a print out of the application for further reference.

Exam Fee:

The last date to pay the fee is October 30th, 2017 and the exam is tentatively scheduled for December 10th 2017.

Pay Scale:

Rs 1,300 to Rs 34,800.

Age-Limit:

Candidates applying for the Assistant Section Officer position must be between 18-38 years however the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is extended to 43 years.

About MPSC

It is the state civil services examinations conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) to recruit officers in the Maharashtra state services. The notification regarding this examination appears on the MPSC website (www.mpsc.gov.in). The examination is conducted in following three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview.