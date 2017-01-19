MPBSE 12th Class Exam Date Sheet 2017: MP Board has released the date sheet for class 12th

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the exam dates for class 12th. Source: PTI

The date sheet for MPBSE Class 12th Board Examination 2017 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The exams will begin from March 1 and conclude on March 31. candidates can now check the full date sheet on the official website of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

You may also like to watch-

The wait of the students studying under the Madhya Pradesh Board is over as the datasheet is finally out. Once a candidate visits the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board he/she can view the date sheet by clicking on the link of the date sheet. After viewing, candidates can download the same and start preparing for their respective subjects.

On March 1, the paper for Special language Hindi will be conducted which will be followed by special language English on March 3, special language Sanskrit on March 4, second language general on March 7, Indian music paper on March 8 which will then be followed by Economics on March 9.

You may also like to watch-

Along with Madhya Pradesh, UP board has also released the board exam dates for class 10th and class 12th which are scheduled to begin from March 16. The exams were earlier scheduled to start from March 9 but have been postponed due the upcoming assembly election in the state of Uttar Pradesh.