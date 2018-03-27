MP Patwari Result 2017: MPPEB Vyapam scorecard released at peb.mp.gov.in, know how to check

MP Patwari Result 2017: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), also known as Vyapam, has declared the results of the Patwari recruitment 2017 examination. (Express photo)

MP Patwari Result 2017: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), also known as Vyapam, has declared the results of the Patwari recruitment 2017 examination. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website peb.mp.gov.in. The exam was held between December 9 to December 31 last year. Exams took place at a number of centres including across India, which included Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Neemuch, Ujjain, Sagar, Mandsaur, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Khandwa, Satna, Guna, Katni, Sidhi and Damoh. Earlier, the MPPEB had announced 9,235 vacancies for Vyapam Patwari recruitment 2017. The website has also released the Final Answer key on the official website. The list of top 10 rank holders is also uploaded on the website.

MP Patwari Result 2017: How to check

Step 1) Go to the official website – peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says “Download Result”

Step 3) A new page will appear on your screen

Step 4) Enter nine digits roll number and date of birth in the given field

Step 5) Submit the information

Step 6) Click on the “Search” button

Step 7) The result will appear on the screen. Carefully check all your details such as name, paper, date of birth, gender etc

Step 8) Download your result

Step 9) Take a print out of the result and keep it for the future purpose

About Professional Examination Board (PEB)

The Professional Examination Board or PEB is a self-financed, autonomous incorporated body of State Government of Madhya Pradesh. The board was initially set-up as Pre Medical Test Board by Government of Madhya Pradesh in the year 1970. It was assigned the responsibility of conducting entrance tests for admission of various colleges in the state. PEB is currently the India’s largest entrance recruitment and selection conducting body. It conducts approximately 30 Entrance, Recruitment and Selection examinations in a year.