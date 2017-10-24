Ministry of Home Affairs recruitment 2017: CISF announces 378 vacancies, apply now at cisfrectt.in; know last date

The Directorate General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) under Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 378 vacancies on cisfrectt.in. (Website)

Ministry of Home Affairs recruitment 2017: The Directorate General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) under Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 378 vacancies on cisfrectt.in. Candidates who are willing to apply can now visit the official website. According to the official notification, various posts of constable and tradesman will be filled under this recruitment drive. All eligible candidates must apply online on or before 20-11-2017. According to the CISF, the candidates will be selected based on Height Bar Test, Physical Efficiency Test and documentation etc.

Here are the details of the vacancies under CISF Tradesman recruitment 2017:

Total number of posts: 378

1. CT/Barber: 37 Posts

2. CT/Boot Maker: 08 Posts

3. CT/Cook 185 Posts

4. CT/Carpenter: 08 Posts

5. CT/Electrician: 03 Posts

6. CT/Mason: 02 Posts

7. CT/Mali: 04 Posts

8. CT/Painter: 04 Posts

9. CT/Plumber: 02 Posts

10.CT/Sweeper: 94 Posts

11. CT/Washerman: 31 Posts

Here are the steps to apply for CISF Tradesman recruitment 2017:

1. Visit the official website — cisfrectt.in

2. Click on register/ log in.

3. Then complete your registration process.

4. Enter your user id and password.

5. Now fill the examination form

6. Submit the application form.

7. Save and take a print out for future reference.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates have passed Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board or university in relevant trades.

Age Limit:

The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 23 years as on 01-08-2017. However, there is age relaxation according to the government rules.

Application Fee:

Candidates should pay a fee of Rs. 100 through SBI Challan or online payment through Net banking/credit /debit cards of any bank.