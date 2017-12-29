Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: Notification out, vacancies announced for 169 posts, here is how to apply

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: The 388 Coy ASC (Sup) Type C of the Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies for the post of Fireman, Tin Smith and others. (Website)

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: The 388 Coy ASC (Sup) Type C of the Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies for the post of Fireman, Tin Smith and others. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply before the last date that is 6 January 2018. In another recruitment notification, the Cantonment Board Jalandhar invited applications to fill up vacancies post of Safaiwala. Authorities have set the deadline 10 January 2018 to receive applications for the post of safaiwala.The written test will comprise of four parts as per the details mentioned below and the Question-Paper-cum/Answer Sheet of written test will be bilingual i.e in English and Hindi. However, the question on the portion of English language will be in English only, as per the notification.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: Here are the details regarding the vacancies:-

Vacancies under 388 COY ASC (SUP) Type C:

1. Cleaner-05 Posts

Pay band -1 5200-20200 + GP Rs. 1800. As per 7th pay commission Rs. 18000/- pay matrix (Level-1)

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board/Institute. They must be conversant with duties of post/category. They should also possess knowledge/skills to attend to multiple work.

2. Camp Guard-01 Post

Pay band -1 5200-20200 + GP Rs. 1800. As per 7th pay commission Rs. 18000/- pay matrix (Level-1)

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board/Institute. They should be conversant with duties of post/ category. They should also possess knowledge/skills to attend to multiple work.

3. Vehicle Mechanic-01 Post

Pay Rs. 19900/- as per Pay Matrix level 2 of 7th (CPC).

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from recognized board. They must be capable of reading number and names of tools and vehicles both in English and Hindi.

4. Tin Smith-01 Post

Pay band -1 5200-20200 + GP Rs. 1800. As per 7th pay commission Rs. 18000/- pay matrix (Level-1).

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from recognized board. They should be proficient in his trade.

5. Fireman- 07 Posts

Pay Rs. 19900/- as per Pay Matrix level 2 of 7th (CPC).

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be 10th pass from a recognized board.

Vacancies under Cantonment Board Jalandhar:

1. Safaiwala: 154 Posts.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be an 8th class or equivalent qualification affiliated/recognized from state school education board.

Age Limit – 18 to 25 years (age relaxation for all reserved categories as per govt. norms)

Here is the application form for 388 COY ASC (SUP) Type C vacancies:

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:

For 388 COY ASC (SUP) Type C vacancies:

Candidates can apply to the post after filling up the form in the prescribed format and send the applications along attaching all necessary documents to the Officer Commanding 388 Company Army Service Corps (Supply) Type ‘C’, PIN – 905388, C/o 56 APO before 6th January 2017. Two self addressed envelopes of size 12 cms x 27 cms duly affixed with Rs. 25/- postage stamp on each be sent with the application must also be sent.

For Cantonment Board Jalandhar:

Candidates can apply visiting the official website canttboardrecruit.org. Only online application will be accepted. Any application form received from any other source etc shall not be entertained and will be summarily rejected. Application which is incomplete in any respect, not accompanied by requisite photographs, Signature or not properly filled are liable to be summarily rejected. No correspondence in this regard would be entertained by the Department.

Application Fee: Application fee will be Rs 500 for General Candidates and Rs 250 for candidates of Reserved Categories (except handicap)as non-refundable to be paid through online payment mode via application software only.