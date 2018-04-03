Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced; here’s how to apply for IRDE jobs

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Instruments Research & Development Establishment, (IRDE) under the Ministry of Defence, has announced vacancies for the post of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). (Website)

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Instruments Research & Development Establishment, (IRDE) under the Ministry of Defence, has announced vacancies for the post of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). According to the notification, interested candidates can send in their application within 21 days from the date of announcement. A total of 5 vacancies have been announced for the post of JRF. As per notification the JRFs will work for a period of two years. They will work in some of the collaborative projects with llT Kanpur, llT Madras, llT Delhi And llSc , Bangalore in the spheres of micro-optics and nanophotonics including photonic crystals , metamaterials, silicon photonics, micro-optics fabrication and development of high performance computational imaging systems.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: Here are the vacancy details –

Important Date: Last Date of Application – within 21 days (14 April 2018) from the date of advertisement.

Name of the post: Junior Research Fellow

Number of posts: 5

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a degree in B.E/B.Tech in ECE/Mech./Electrical in first division with NET/GATE. Or M.E/M.Tech in ECE/Mech./Electrical with first division at both graduate and post-graduate level. Or else the candidate must be interested in research for pursuing Ph.D.

Selection Process: The process will consist of written and interview tests.

Age Limit: 28 Years for General category, 5 years relaxation for SC/ST and 3 years age relaxation for OBC candidates.

How to apply: The eligible and interested candidates can send their resume to Director, Instruments Research & Development Establishment, Raipur Road, Dehradun-248008 Uttarakhand. The candidates have to send a bank draft of Rs 10 drawn in favour Director, IRDE, Dehradun along with the application. SC/ST and OBC candidates are exempted from bank draft.