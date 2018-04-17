Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: How to apply for various jobs

Conduct of Physical Tests will be completed prior to written Test. (IE)

The Ministry of Defence’s 20 Mountain Division Ordnance Unit has issued notifications for posts of Tradesman and Fireman. Those who are interested to apply may do so within 21 days (May 5) from the day of publication of the advertisement in employment news.

Number of vacancies

Fireman: 01 Post

Tradesman: 03 Posts

Qualification:

Tradesman: Those looking to apply must have at least passed Matriculation from any recognised board or institute or equivalent. OR he must have Industrial Training Institute pass Certificate from any recognised institute.

Fireman: The person applying for this post must have at least done Matriculation or equivalent.

Age Limit

General: Minimum age required is 18 years and maximum 25

OBC: The minimum age need for this category is 18 years, while for maximum is 28.

SC/ST: 18 is the minimum age asked for this category. The maximum age required is 30.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other required documents to The Commanding Officer, 20 Mtn Div Ord Unit, PIN 909020, C/o 99 APO within 21 days (05 May 2018) from the date of publishing of advertisement in the employment news.

Selection procedure

Conduct of Physical Tests will be completed prior to written Test. Physical measurements like height, weight, chest required for the post as stipulated will be taken prior to the commencement of the other physical tests.

Candidates who get rejected in physical measurements will not be allowed to take part in any of the remaining tests, the advertisement said.

The date and time of the Physical tests/ exam will be intimated through call letter to candidates whose application and particulars will be found correct and in order as per the shortlisting, it added.