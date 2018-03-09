Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: Govt invites jobs applications, check how to apply at indianarmy.nic.in

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: Vacancies released for the post of LDC and Firemen

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: If you are a government job aspirant, then here is an important notification for you. The Ministry of Defence has invited applications for recruitment on the post of Lower Division Clerk and Fireman. The recruitment exams will have two stages – in the first stage, the candidates will have to appear for a written test while the second stage will have practical/ physical/trade/ skill/ typing test (according to the post applied for). The notification clears that the selection will be made strictly on the basis of the merit secured by the candidate and the decision of appointing authority regarding selection/rejection will be final.

The last date to apply for the post was fixed at 21 days after the job notification was released. As the job notification came out on 23rd February 2018, the last date to apply for the exams is March 15.

Here are the details regarding the eligibility and posts:

Post and Vacancies:

1. Lower Division Clerk – 07 Posts

Salary: Rs. 19,900 Per Month

Job Location: Jammu

Educational Qualification: 12th

Age: 18-25 years

2. Fireman – 08 Posts

Salary: Rs. 19,900 Per Month

Job Location: Jammu

Educational Qualification: 10th

Age: 18-25 years

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply –

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Army- Indian army.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the notice section of the official website.

Step 3: Click on “Recruitment of civilians of 16 FAD”.

Step 4: Download the offline application form.

Step 5: Fill the required details i.e. age, category, qualification etc.

Step 6: Interested candidates should then send applications to “The Commandant 16 Field Ammunition Depot PIN – 909716 C/O 99 APO”. The applications should reach within 21 days (17 March 2018) of publication of advertisement.

How to send application

Candidates must forward application properly sealed, in an envelope to the afore-mentioned address against the post applied for, through Ordinary post/ Registered post/ Speed post. Application in person will not be accepted. Candidates must super scribe the words “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …………. on the top of the envelope while sending the application form.