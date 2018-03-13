Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for various posts, here is how aspirants can apply for jobs

Ministry of Defence’s ASC Unit under Jurisdiction Headquarters 16 Corps (ST) has invited applications for the various posts.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2018: Ministry of Defence’s ASC Unit under Jurisdiction Headquarters 16 Corps (ST) has invited applications for the various posts. The available vacancies are of Fireman, Fire Engine Driver and Industrial Mazdoor. Candidates interested in the available posts can apply before the last date of submission. As per the notification released the last date for the application is March 19, 2018.

Here are the Ministry of Defence Vacancy details:

Fireman – 16 Posts

Fire Engine Driver – 4 Posts

Industrial Mazdoor – 3 Posts

Here is the eligibility for Ministry of Defence Vacancy:

Educationation Qualification: Candidates need to be 10th pass or equivalent degree from a recognized board.

Age Limit: The candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age to be eligible for the posts. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Here is how to apply for Ministry of Defence Vacancy:

Candidates who are eligible for the post can send their applications along with other necessary documents to 898 AT Bn ASC, PIN-905898, C/O 56 APO by registered post.

Here are the important documents for Ministry of Defence Vacancy:

NOTE: The photocopy of the following documents/ certificate to be attached along with application duly, self-attested.

(a) Three self-attested latest passport size photographs, one posted on the top right corner of the application,

second on the Acknowledgement card cum call letter and third on the admit card for written examination.

(b) Attested copies of following certificates will also be submitted with application:

(i) Educational qualification certificate.

(ii) Date of Birth Certificate.

(iii) Caste certificate where applicable.

(iv) Discharge certificate for Ex-Servicemen or NOC from the competent authority for serving Defence Personnel who are completing the prescribed period of Army Services within a year from the last date for receiving the application.

(v) Certificate of award at appropriate level in the list of game/ sports in

(vi) Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving License issued by RTO where applicable.

(Vii) Experience Certificate where applicable.

(c) Self addressed envelope affixing postal stamps of Rs 25/-

Note: Central Government Civilian Employees must furnish ‘ No Objection Certificate’ from their employer/ office else

their applications will not be considered.

Pattern of the exam for Ministry of Defence Vacancy:

NOTE: Place of practical / Physical/ Written test will be notified to candidates separately to the selected candidates after

scrutiny of application.

Written Test: The written test will comprise of four parts and the Question paper – cum – Answer sheet will be bilingual

i.e English and Hindli. However, the questions on the portion of English language will be in English only. Candidates scoring minimum of 33 percent marks in each part will only be considered in merit list. Details are as under:

(a) Time: 2 Hours

(b) Question Paper: Objective

(c) Negative Marking: 0.25 marks for wrong answer will be deducted.

(d) Topics:

(I) General Intelligence & Reasoning (25 Questions, 25 marks)

(ii) Numerical Aptitude (25 Questions, 25 Marks).

(iii)General English (25 Questions, 25 Marks).

(iv) General Awareness (25 Questions, 25 Marks).

Practical Trade Test: Practical Trade test will be put through a trade test suitably designed for the respective trade as approved by a board of officers.