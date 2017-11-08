Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Notification out, vacancies announced; check last date and other details

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The 629 Tpt Coy ASC of the Ministry of Defence has invited applications to fill the vacancies of Group ‘C’ posts. (Website)

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The 629 Tpt Coy ASC of the Ministry of Defence has invited applications to fill the vacancies of Group ‘C’ posts. Candidates who are interested should apply before November 25, 2017. According to the official notification, the vacancies have been announced for 18 posts including Chef, Fireman, Fire Supervisor and others. The job notification read that the candidates will have to undergo both physical test and written test. “Physical test/trade test (Not applicable for Ex-Servicemen) will be qualifying nature. Only those candidates who qualify for physical/trade test will be permitted to appear in written test. Candidates will be disqualified immediately on failing to qualify any of the event given below and will not (WILL NOT) be permitted to appear in next event/subsequent tests. The candidates will be immediately escorted out of unit premises/test venue, ” the notification reads.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

1. Fire Supervisor: 01 post.

Educational qualification: (i) 12th Standard pass from a recognised Board.

(ii) Senior Fire Supervisor Course from Defence Institute of Fire Research Ministry of Defence, New Delhi or the Sub Officers Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or any other similar recognized course.

(iii) Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers hose fittings and fire appliances and equipment like fire engines, trailer fire pumps, foam branches etc.

2. Fireman: 02 posts.

Educational qualification: (i) 10th Standard pass from a recognized Board.

(ii) Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers, hose fitting and fire appliances and equipment fire engines, trailer, pumps, foam branches.

(iii) Must be familiar with the use and maintenance first-aid fire fighting appliances and Trailer Fire Pump.

3. Chef: 02 posts.

Educational qualification: (i) Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

(ii) Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.

4. Chowkidar: 04 posts.

Educational qualification: (i) Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

Desirable: Conversant with the duties of chowkidar trade with one year experience in the trade.

5. Mazdoor: 08 posts.

Educational qualification: 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognized Board.

6. Tinsmith: 01 post.

Educational qualification: (i) 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.

(ii) Should be proficient in trade.

Here is the application format:

Candidate will have to enclose a self-addressed envelope, affixing postal stamp of Rs 25 along with the application required for dispatch of Acknowledgement Card if screened successfully so as to reach 629 Tpt Coy ASC, PIN-905629, c/o 56 APO. Candidates can download the application form online at davp.nic.in or they can avail it from the nearest bookstore. Documents like Caste certificate, educational documents, age proof, aadhaar card etc will have to be attached with the application form, as per the notification.