Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017 for Matriculation candidates: Vacancies announced; check last date and other details

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The 388 Coy ASC (Sup) Type C of the Ministry of Defence, in its latest recruitment notice has announced vacancies to fill up various posts. Candidates who are interested to apply must note that the last date to apply is December 9, 2017. According to the official notification, vacancies in the posts of Cleaner, Camp Guard, Vehicle Mechanic and Tin Smith will be filled with this recruitment drive. “The post is temporary but likely to be permanent under Ministry of Defence with probation period of two years, ” as per the notification. Candidates after selection will be subject to “All India Service Liability Rules and Field Service Liability Rules” it further stated.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Here are the details of vacancies:-

1. Cleaner: No of posts 05.

Pay band -1 5200-20200 + GP Rs. 1800. As per 7th pay commission Rs. 18000/- pay matrix (Level-1)

Educational qualification:

(a) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board/Institute.

(b) Should be conversant with duties of post/category.

(c) Should also possess knowledge/skills to attend to multiple work.

2. Camp Guard: No of post 01.

Pay band -1 5200-20200 + GP Rs. 1800. As per 7th pay commission Rs. 18000/- pay matrix (Level-1).

Educational qualification:

(a) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board/Institute.

(b) Should be conversant with duties of post/ category.

(c) Should also possess knowledge/skills to attend to multiple work.

Age: 18-30 Yrs (Age as on Last date of Receipt of Application)

3. Vehicle Mechanic: No. of post 01.

Pay band: Rs. 19900/- as per Pay Matrix level 2 of 7th (CPC).

Educational qualification:

(a) Matriculation or equivalent from recognized board

(b) Should be ITI Diploma of Diesel Motor Mechanic & have one years experience of his trade.

Age: 18-30 Yrs (Age as on the Last date of Receipt of Application)

4. Tin Smith: No. of post 01.

Pay band -1 5200-20200 + GP Rs. 1800. As per 7th pay commission Rs. 18000/- pay matrix (Level-1)

Educational qualification:

(a) Matriculation or equivalent from recognized board.

(b) Should be ITI Diploma of Tin Smith. Proficiency in the trade.

Age: 18-30 Yrs (Age as on the Last date of Receipt of Application)

Here is the application form:-

Candidates must note that the application can be downloaded online or can be availed from the nearest books store. Applicants will have to send their applications on a plain paper only by Ordinary or Registered Post only addressed to Officer Commanding 388 Company Army Service Corps (Supply) Type ‘C’, PIN – 905388, C/o 56 APO.