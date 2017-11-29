Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Indian Army vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, here is how to apply

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Indian Army recruitment rally will be conducted from 18 to 20 January, 2018 at joinindianarmy.nic.in. (Website)

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Indian Army recruitment rally will be conducted from 18 to 20 January, 2018 at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The official notification stated that the Indian Army will be hiring the candidates for the category of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesman and Religious Teacher. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply visiting the official website. In the notification, the army said that the online registration has been opened from November 11, 2017, and will continue till December 25, 2017.

The recruitment drive will be carried out in the district of Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Jind. Candidates can visit Army Recruitment Site for information on educational, physical, medical etc criteria for the rally. The admit cards will be available for download from January 1 , 2018, onwards. “Candidates will be called District/Tehsil wise for the rally between 10 Jan 18 to 20 Jan 18, and exact date and time for reporting for the respective District/Tehsil will be given out on their admit card,” the army said in a statement.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Here is the name of the posts:-

Tradesman Posts

Religious Teacher

Soldier General Duty

Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical Posts

Indian Army recruitment: Age limit:-

Soldier General Duty: 17.5 to 21 years

Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical: 17.5 to 23 years

Solider Trademan: 17.5 to 23 years

Indian Army recruitment: Educational qualification:-

Soldier General Duty: Candidates should have passed 10th class with minimum 45 per cent marks.

Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical Posts: Candidates should be completed 10+2/ Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent in each subject.

After filling up the form, the candidates should visit the official website of the Indian Army regularly. Candidates are also advised to check the details on their admit card for any last minute changes in venue, date and time of the rally from ARO, Hisar and reach recruitment site on time. Aspirants must also note that only online registered candidates can take part in recruitment rally. “All candidates will download their admit cards with clear printed bar code, ” the statement read.

Here is the official notification:-

Indian Army recruitment: Instructions for Online Registration:-

1. All candidates should check eligibility, prepare documents and understand steps for online registration in army recruitment site.

2. Candidates should fill Ambala in the option for ZRO and Hisar in the option of ARO.

3. Only Height and Qualification can be edited/changed in any circumstances once candidate saves his online registration. Therefore candidates are advised to fill the information carefully.

4. Incorrect details, re-registration/double registration or wrong information including photographs will lead to cancellation of candidature. Suitable action under IPC/IT Act 2000 will also be initiated, in case of discrepancies.

5. Candidates are advised to fill all details including correct address and AADHAR number. Candidates will also provide a correct email address and mobile number, which shall be kept operational during the currency of the recruitment process.