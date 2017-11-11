Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: DRDO announces 146 vacancies, apply now at rac.gov.in

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The Combat Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), of DRDO under Ministry of Defence has announced 146 vacancies for the post of trade apprentices. (Website)

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The Combat Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), of DRDO under Ministry of Defence has announced 146 vacancies for the post of trade apprentices. Candidates who are interested can now apply in the prescribed format by December 02, 2017. According to the official notification, candidates will have to apply through the online mode at rac.gov.in. “DRDO, ex-ITI candidates should have passed out from the institute duly recognized by NCVT duly covered through Gazette Notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with minimum two years duration except for the Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) and Welder (G & E) trade,” the notification reads.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Here are the details list of vacancies in DRDO:-

1. Mechanic (Motor vehicle): 15 posts.

2. Electrician: 20 posts.

3. COPA: 35 posts.

4. Carpenter: 03 posts.

5. Draughtsman: 10 posts.

6. Fitter: 35 posts.

7. Machinist: 13 posts.

8. Turner: 07 posts.

9. Welder: 06 posts.

10: Auto electrician: 02 posts.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Application fee:-

An application fee of Rs 30 is applicable for candidates who will be applying for the vacant posts.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Selection procedure:-

Candidates will have to appear in an interview. The details relating to date, time of the interview will be mentioned in the call letter, which will be sent through email. “Candidates will be required to produce Original Certificates (T.C., Mark Sheets, Community Certificate, Aadhaar Card, Photo ID Proof, Address Proof and other relevant certificates) along with one set of Xerox copy & Printout of online application at the time of the interview,” as per the notification.