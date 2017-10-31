Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: DGQA announces vacancies; check last dates and other details

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The Department of Defence Production (DGQA) of Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies for the post of Group-‘C’ semi-skilled Technician. (MOD)

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The Department of Defence Production (DGQA) of Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies for the post of Group-‘C’ semi-skilled Technician. According to the official notification, 19 posts under Trade: Fitter General Mechanic/Machinist and Trade: Fitter Auto will be filled in this recruitment drive. The vacancies have been announced in the Senior Quality Assurance Establishment(Small Arms) in Ichapur, West Bengal. Candidates who are willing to apply must send their application and related documents to Senior Quality Assurance Establishment(Small Arms), Ichapur, West Bengal– 743 144. The recruitment notice said,”Three photographs, all self-attested are required i.e. one copy of passport size photo to be affixed on the top right side of the application form, one photo each to be affixed on the Admit Card which is to be submitted in duplicate. Candidates are required to submit a self-addressed stamped envelope ( Rs.5/-) of size 25×10 cms along with the application.”

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:

1. Nane of the post:

Technician(Semi-Skilled) (General Central Service, Group-‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial)

2. No. of posts:

a. 18 posts – Trade: Fitter General Mechanic/Machinist.

b. 01 post – Trade: Fitter Auto.

3. Scale of Pay/Pay Matrix & allowances:

18000-56900), Level-1 (Revised under 7th CPC) (Plus allowances as admissible from time to time) PB-1(Rs.5200-20200), Grade Pay-Rs.1800/- (Pre-revised under 6th CPC)

4. Educational Qualification:

(i) Matriculation or equivalent from the recognised Board.

(ii) Industrial Training Institute Pass Certificate in the Specified Trade or its equivalent Defence Services Tradesman Course approved as such by the Central Government or State Governments.

5. Age Limit:

Between 18 to 27 years (As on normal closing date for receipt of application)

Candidates must note that the application should be submitted through postal services only and the forms are available at the nearest bookstalls. According to the official notification, submission of false/ incorrect/ incomplete information, and/or dubious/bogus documents shall disqualify the candidate. The Date, venue and time of written examination and skill test will be intimated to shortlisted candidates, as per the notification.