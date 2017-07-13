Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Apply before July 23 for Lower Division Clerks jobs

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2017: The Defence minsitry has announced the recruitment of Lower Division Clerks in various departments. (Website)

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2017: The Defence minsitry has announced the recruitment of Lower Division Clerks in various departments. Candidates who are willing to work with the organization must apply for the post within the stipulated period. Applicants may apply through the prescribed format before the last date, which has been set at July 23, 2017. All the candidates are advised to read the complete advertisement to know the various details including important dates, details of posts, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, and various other aspects. Details have been mentioned below:

Name of the department: Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2017

Name of the post: Lower Division Clerk

Pay Scale: Rs.19900

Educational Qualification required: Candidates must have class 12th or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University.

Nationality Criteria: Only Indian Citizen can apply this +12 Pass job

Age: 18 – 25 years.

Selection process: For the selection applicants after meeting all eligibility criteria related to these +12 Pass jobs will be selected on the basis of their performance in the various round of selection. The various rounds of selections include – a) Selection will be held on Written Exam b) Selection will be held on Interview

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mod.nic.in

Step 2: From the home page select appropriate link relevant to your post

Step 3: Applicants must read the opened notification and ensure the eligibility for the post

Step 4: Download the format of application form and fill it with required details carefully

Step 5: Affix passport size recent photograph and attached self attested copies of all certificates and testimonials along with the application form which are necessary

Step 6: Enclose the envelope and Super scribe on the top of envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF………………”

Step 7: At the last, send the application form in an envelope and send it to the address mentioned below.

Last date of application: 23th July 2017