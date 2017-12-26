Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017 18: Notification out, fresh 291 vacancies announced at ncs.gov.in, check last date to apply

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017 18: The 27 Field Ammunition Depot, C/O 56 APO of the Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies for the post of LDC, Fireman, Tradesman Mate and others at ncs.gov.in. (Website)

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017 18: The 27 Field Ammunition Depot, C/O 56 APO of the Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies for the post of LDC, Fireman, Tradesman Mate and others at ncs.gov.in. A total of 291 vacancies have been announced to fill up the required vacancies. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is January 13, 2018. Aspirants who have passed ITI or 10th class or Graduates can submit their job application. The candidates should read all instructions carefully before filling up the online application. All the information entered by the candidate must be correct. If any false info is found the candidature will be cancelled. The candidates must take the original educational certificates and its photocopies at the time of appearing the selection test. While filling up the online form they must upload their scanned copy of educational documents, passport size photograph, and signature.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017 18: Get all the details relating to the vacancies here:-

1. Name of the post: Material Assistant

Number of vacancies: 06.

Pay Scale: Rs 29,200

2. Name of the post: LDC

Number of vacancies: 10 posts.

Pay Scale: Rs 19,900

3. Name of the post: Fireman

Number of vacancies: 08 posts.

Pay Scale: Rs 19,900

4. Name of the post: Tradesman Mate

Number of vacancies: 266 posts.

Pay Scale: Rs 18,000

5. Name of the post: MTS staff

Number of vacancies: 01 post.

Pay Scale: Rs 18,000.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017 18: Here is how to apply:-

Go to ncs.gov.in or joinindianarmy.nic.in to download the application form which must be sent along with necessary documents at 27 Field Ammunition Depot, C/O 56 APO.

Here is the official notification:

Earlier, The Southern Command Headquarters, Ordnance Branch Pune of the Ministry of Defence has invited applications for to fill up 818 vacancies under group C posts at aocrecruitment.gov.in. According to the official notification, the appointment will be made through the direct recruitment process. Candidates who are interested can now apply for LDC, Tradesman and others visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is December 23, 2017.

About the Ministry:

The Government of India is responsible for ensuring the defence of India and every part thereof. The Supreme Command of the Armed Forces vests in the President. The responsibility for national defence rests with the Cabinet. This is discharged through the Ministry of Defence, which provides the policy framework and wherewithal to the Armed Forces to discharge their responsibilities in the context of the defence of the country.The Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) is the head of the Ministry of Defence. The principal task of the Defence Ministry is to obtain policy directions of the Government on all defence and security related matters and communicate them for implementation to the Services Headquarters, Inter-Services Organisations, Production Establishments and Research and Development.