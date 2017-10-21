Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: 102 vacancies announced, apply now at indainarmy.nic.in; check last date and other details

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The 313 Company ASC (Supply) Type ‘F’ of the Ministry of Defence has announced 102 vacancies in various posts on indainarmy.nic.in. (MOD)

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The 313 Company ASC (Supply) Type ‘F’ of the Ministry of Defence has announced 102 vacancies in various posts on indainarmy.nic.in. According to the official notification, Tradesman Mate, Station Officer, Fireman and Fire Fitter etc. vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive. Candidates who are interested can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 01.11.2017. The application can only be submitted by postal services and it must reach Commandant 313 Company ASC (Sup) Type ‘F’, PIN – 905313, C/o 99 APO before the last date, the notification reads.

Here are the details of the Ministry of Defence job vacancies 2017:

1.Tradesman Mate: 56 Posts.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be completed 10th pass (Matric) from a recognised Educational Board/ University.

2. Fireman: 23 Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be completed 10th pass (Matric) from a recognised Educational Board/ University. Preference will be given to candidates who have knowledge/experience of firefighting.

3. Cook: 03 Post

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be completed 10th pass (Metric) from a recognized Educational Board/ University.One year diploma in cookery from any institute.

4. Station Officer: 01 Posts

Educational Qualification: 12th standard pass from a recognised Board. Candidates must have done Senior Fire Supervisor Course from Defence Institute of Fire Research Ministry of Defence, New Delhi or the Sub Officers Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or any other similar recognized course.



5. Painter: 02 Posts

Educational Qualification: 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised Board. Candidates should have the knowledge of painting.

6. Fire Fitter: 01 Posts

Educational Qualification: 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.

7. Chowkidar: 03 Posts

Educational Qualification: 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.

8. Tin Smith: 03 Posts

Educational Qualification: 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised Board. Candidates should be proficient in trade.

9. Carpenter: 03 Posts

Educational Qualification: 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised Board. Candidates should have the knowledge of carpentry.

10. Barber: 02 Posts

Educational Qualification: 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised Board with proficiency in Barber’s trade job.

11. Washerman: 01 Post

Educational Qualification: 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised Board. Candidate must be able to the wash military/ Civilian cloths thoroughly well.

12. Equipment Repairer: 01 Posts

Educational Qualification:10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised Board. Candidate should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replacement of equipment.

13. Fire Engine Driver: 3 Posts

Educational Qualification: 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.

Age limit:

The age of candidates should be less than 25 years for unreserved and 18 – 28 years for OBC candidates.

Here is how to apply for Ministry of Defence job 2017:

The hard copy of the application form can be availed from the nearest books stall or can be downloaded indainarmy.nic.in. Candidates can send their application with self-attested copies of date of birth certificate, educational certificate, employment registration certificate, caste certificate etc.