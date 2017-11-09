MICA internship stipend for students hits record at Rs 2 lakh per month; 100 pct summer placement recorded

While the highest domestic stipend that has been offered is Rs 2 lakh, the highest international stipend offered stands at Rs 1.30 lakh per month. (Photo: IE)

The Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) this year witnessed a 15 per cent increase in the value of the highest stipend that has been offered to its students as compared to that of last year. According to India Express, the students at the institute this year have been offered summer internship stipend as high as Rs 2 lakh per month. This internship will taka place next year over two months from April-June, 2018. While the highest domestic stipend that has been offered is Rs 2 lakh, the highest international stipend offered stands at Rs 1.30 lakh per month. While talking about the same, Professor Vaneet Chhibber, Associate Director of External Relations and Marketing was quoted saying, “We have not just registered 100 per cent summer placement, but have also registered a 15 per cent hike in the stipend offered. A total of 66 companies participated in the summer placements, including two international recruiters.”

President and Director of MICA, Dr Shailendra Mehta while talking about the institute said, “MICA is unique in the way that we admit students through two tests – including our very own MICAT, which tests their creativity, empathy and out of the box thinking. No doubt our students are making a mark in some of the most innovative companies in the world.”

Students registered for the next year Summer Internship placement belong to the first year of the 24th batch of PGDM- communications programme. The highest number of offers made to the students were made in the digital and e-commerce sector, followed by FMCD, retail and manufacturing and advertising, communication and brand strategy. Top recruiters included RedBull, Godfrey Phillips, L’Oreal, RBL Bank, Amazon, Bajaj Auto, Walmart, Royal Enfield, Dell, Future Group, Disney, Sony Pictures Networks and HT Media.