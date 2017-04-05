MHRD must look beyond its Delhi nose while rating educational Institutes

As per the PIB release, the minister of HRD Shri Prakash Javadekar has said that so far no one has raised fingers on the ranking charted out by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), working under his ministry. (Source: IE)

Miranda House is the best College in India and Atma Ram and Dyal Singh of Delhi are among the top ten educational institutes as per India Rankings 2017. Really ? While MHRD needs to be applauded for starting to assess educational institutes across India, it is time to for Delhi’s bureaucracy to look beyond its nose. Six out of ten top colleges of India named by the MHRD in its annual India Rankings 2017 are from Delhi. JNU ranks second amongst all universities in India beating BHU, Jadavpur, Delhi University and Anna University. These are some of the very surprising findings of MHRD that beats perception and logic.

As per the PIB release, the minister of HRD Shri Prakash Javadekar has said that so far no one has raised fingers on the ranking charted out by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), working under his ministry. That could well be true, but the reason why that has not happened is perhaps because the Delhi based national media is too happy to see its fraternity projected well ahead of other Institutes – Colleges from Southern, Western or Eastern parts of India, that are traditionally known to produce better talent than the national capital.

Hiring students from Delhi can be a challenge. They are extremely articulate, but are normally shallow in knowledge and often students from small cities across India are found to be much better than locals. No wonder Delhi is flooded with candidates from all states looking for a job. Let the MHRD not forget that it is Delhi as an employment Centre and not as an education Centre that attracts so many students to its various colleges.

While hiring young journalists recently from a prestigious Delhi Institute, I found that only 4 of the 45 students who sat for the written tests scored above 50% marks and qualified for the interview. It was not a surprise, as over the years we have found that the quality of personnel Delhi produces is pretty ordinary when compared to candidates from the other metros or even smaller cities. So Miranda House topping the all India rankings 2017 as per the MHRD ratings and Atma Ram and Dyal Singh getting into the top ten did raise my eyebrows ! Really ?

I am not an academic, nor an expert on benchmarking of the educational institutes, but can only say that all is not well if these are the results of the ranking. I have personally nothing against these Delhi Colleges who swamped the rankings, but the truth is that the exercise looks extremely biased considering the talent we get from across India while hiring. Also niche universities like IISC and JNU were ranked ahead of mainstream universities like BHU or DU that have a much bigger footprint, a bigger perspective and responsibility and a greater legacy. So despite being a non-academic I took a cursory look at the NIRF parameters and the criteria of selection that showed several flaws.

First, to be a serious ranking agency the MHRD needs to appoint third party bench marking agencies and evaluators of repute including international agencies with ample and requisite experience. Here as per the NIRF methodology for ranking document, the core committee who supposedly did the exercise remains anonymous. Secondly, Institutes registered under UGC are not mandated to submit the data, which is not right. The Institutes submit their own data voluntarily, and verification is obviously missing because the data is voluminous and nearly 3000 Institutes have submitted their data, this year.

So whereas the initiative of the MHRD is commendable, it is suggested that serious investment is done in this area and better benchmarking standards and proper evaluation methods are adopted. Besides there needs to be four regional Centers that should do the preliminary evaluation of Institutes and rate the Institutes to get rid of the regional bias that the current Delhi centric evaluation shows.

By- Sandip Sen