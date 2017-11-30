MGNREGA recruitment 2017: Only few days left, graduates can apply now at jhalawar.rajasthan.gov.in, check job details now

MGNREGA recruitment 2017: In its latest recruitment notice, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has announced 53 vacancies. (Website)

MGNREGA recruitment 2017: In its latest recruitment notice, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has announced 53 vacancies for the post of Technical assistant and Accounts assistant at jhalawar.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have pursued BE/B.Tech, B.Com, Charter Accountant in Intermediate (IPC), ICWAI (Inter), Company Secretary (Inter) can apply visiting the official website. As per the official notification, the last date to apply online is December 7, 2017. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam which will be followed by an Interview. Aspirants will have to download the application form and then apply in the prescribed format.

MGNREGA recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Name of the Posts:- Junior Assistant Technical

Number of posts: 34

Educational qualification: Degree/ Diploma in Civil or BE/B.Tech in Agricultural Engineering

2. Name of the Posts:- Account Assistance

Name of the Posts:- 19

Educational qualification: B.Com OR Charter Accountant (Intermediate) (IPCC) OR ICWAI (Inter) OR Company Secretary (Inter) OR Computer Diploma – “O” Level, COPA, DPCS, RS-CIT.

Age limit: The candidates who are willing to apply must be below 35 years.

MGNREGA recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1. Candidates can apply through the website– jhalawar.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Download the application form.

3. Fill your necessary details

4. Also, affix the photocopies of your educational certificate and attach your recent passport size photograph.

5. Send the application to “The District program coordinator & District Collectorate Jhalawara.”

Here is the application form:-

About MGNREGA:-

National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (or, NREGA No 42, later renamed as the “Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act”, MGNREGA), is an Indian labour law and social security measure that aims to guarantee the ‘right to work’. It aims to enhance livelihood security in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. The act was first proposed in 1991 by P.V. Narasimha Rao. In 2006, it was finally accepted in the parliament and commenced implementation in 625 districts of India. Based on this pilot experience, NREGA was scoped up to covered all the districts of India from 1 April 2008. The statute is hailed by the government as “the largest and most ambitious social security and public works programme in the world”.In its World Development Report 2014, the World Bank termed it a “stellar example of rural development”.