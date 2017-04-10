Mandatory for engineering colleges to revise curriculum every year, says HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey

The information was shared by Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey in response to a written question in Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Engineering colleges will be required to examine the curriculum through subject-wise industry consultation committee (ICC) every year wih the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) mandating the same. The information was shared by Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey in response to a written question in Lok Sabha. “Every affiliating technical university shall constitute subject-wise industry consultation committee (ICC) with the mandate of examining the existing curriculum and for making suitable changes in the curriculum every year.

“This process shall be completed in the month of December each year for the courses to be offered in the coming academic year. Each institution, while applying for approval, shall certify completion of this process, which will be mandatory,” Pandey said.

You May Also Want To Watch:

The minister also cited the package of measures approved by AICTE to be implemented by all the technical institutions including induction training, mandatory internships, promoting innovation and start-ups, training of teacher and exam reforms.

At least half of all the programmes in the technical institutions shall be accredited through the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) before 2022. Unless there is credible progress each year, the approval of the institutions can be refused.

“In order to assist the institutions in meeting the mandatory requirements for applying for accreditation, a separate mechanism will be put in place,” Pandey added.