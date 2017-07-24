Maharashtra TET Exam 2017: Answer keys to be out soon, errors in test confuses candidates; check official website mahatet.in.

Maharashtra TET Exam date 2017: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MH TET) which was conducted across Maharastra state on July 22, 2017, will soon release its official answer keys. To check the answer key candidates can visit the official site, mahatet.in. The exam was a paper-pen based OMR test conducted by Maharastra State Council of Examinations, Pune. According to India.com report, the paper that was conducted across 28 centres had some errors. As per candidates, the question paper was released without proper proof-reading and there were errors in framing questions. The resolution of these errors is expected to be given with answer sheets.

MSCE commissioner Sukdev Dere said that there were minor typos and there was no major mistake in the paper. Out of 8,461 total candidates, only 7,889 appeared for paper 1 of MH TET. While For paper II, 6,263 candidates appeared for the examination as against the registered 6,384.

A candidate needs to secure at least 60 percent in order to pass the examination. The aspirants belonging to SC, ST, VJ, NT, OBC and differently abled should secure minimum of 55% to clear the eligibility test. The aspirants who clear the TET examination Paper 1 for aspirants will become teachers 1st to 5th class teacher and Paper 2 is for aspirants who wish to become the secondary teacher for classes 6th to 8th.

Steps to download The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MH TET) answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahatet.in.

Step 2: Search for MAHA TET 2017 Answer Key.

Step 3: Fill in the required details like registration id and roll number.

Step 4: Download Maha TET Answer key 2017 for Paper 1 & Paper 2