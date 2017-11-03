Maharashtra police recruitment 2017: 85 vacancies announced for post of Law Instructor at mahapolice.gov.in, apply now

Maharashtra police recruitment 2017: The Maharashtra police has announced 85 vacancies for the post of Law Instructor on mahapolice.gov.in. (Website)

Maharashtra police recruitment 2017: The Maharashtra police has announced 85 vacancies for the post of Law Instructor on mahapolice.gov.in. Candidates who are interested can now visit the official website to apply. Candidates must note that last date for submitting the application is 13th November 2017. Eligible and interested candidates need to send the application form along with the relevant documents to Director General of Police, Training and Special Squads, Old Legislative Assembly, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Kulaba, Mumbai-400001.

Maharashtra police recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the post:-

1. No. of posts: 85

2. Age limit: Upper age limit 60

3. Pay Scale: Rs 12,000 + Grade Pay 3,000 = Rs 15,000

4. Selection Process: Written Examination and Interview.

Education Qualification: Candidate must be a graduate from recognized university. He/she should have 5 years of experience in Law Department and knowledge of Hindi, English, Marathi language in form of Speaking, Writing, Reading is necessary.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2017: Here are the steps to apply:-

1. Visit the official website mahapolice.gov.in

2.Click on “Recruitment.”

3. Now click on ‘LAW INSTRUCTOR RECRUITMENT 2017-2018’.

4. Download the application and fill all your details.

5. Paste your photograph and attach the supporting documents.

6. Send the application to Director General of Police, Training and Special Squads, Old Legislative Assembly, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Kulaba, Mumbai-400001.

About Maharashtra Police:

Maharashtra, the third largest state in India, has one of the largest police forces in the country. Besides 302 Indian Police Service officers borne on the State Cadre, it consists of 282 Superintendents of Police, 523 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 3522 Inspectors, 3123 Assistant Police Inspectors, 6230 Sub Inspectors and 1,80,550 men (members of constabulary). Maharashtra, a highly industrialized State with large urban conglomerates, has adopted Commissionerates system for policing its large cities. The State has 10 Commissionerates and 35 district police units. Details about these units as well as special units of Maharashtra Police Department are available under sub-head “Districts & Commissionerates and “Special Units of MPD” on the menu bar of the home page.