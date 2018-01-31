Madras University results: Check UG, PG November 2017 scores at unom.ac.in

Madras University results 2018: The University of Madras will soon release the results for undergraduate and postgraduate semester exam today at unom.ac.in. (IE)

Madras University results 2018: The University of Madras will soon release the results for undergraduate and postgraduate semester exam today at unom.ac.in, results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in. Students who have appeared in these exams can check their results after the link is activated. The University has conducted the examination on November 2017. After the declaration of the results, students would be allowed to apply for the reconsideration and revaluation from February 2, 2018. Students must note that the last date to apply for revaluation is February 8, 2018, Professor Rama Senunawasan, Registrar of Madras University said in a statement yesterday. For revaluation, students will have to pay Rs. 1000 per paper while for reconsideration the fee is Rs. 300 per paper.

Madras University results 2018: Here is how to check:-

1. Visit the official website– unom.ac.in

2. Now click on the results tab.

3. Then click on the link –UG/PG/Professional Degree Examination Results 2017– after it is activated.

4. Enter the details required in the field

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Save and take a print of your result for further reference.

About Madras University:

The University of Madras is a public state university in Chennai (formerly Madras), Tamil Nadu, India. Established in 1857, it is one of the oldest and premier universities in India. The university was incorporated by an act of the Legislative Council of India. It is a collegiate research university and has six campuses in the city viz., Chepauk, Marina, Guindy, Taramani, Maduravoyal and Chetpet. At present, there are 73 academic departments grouped under 18 schools, covering diverse areas such as sciences, social sciences, humanities, management and medicine along with 109 affiliated colleges and 52 approved research institutions.