Madhya Pradesh (MP) Vyapam Patwari Admit Card released at vyapam.nic.in, here is how to download

Vyapam admit card 2017: The admit cards for patwari recruitment examination 2017 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) at vyapam.nic.in.

Vyapam admit card 2017: The admit cards for patwari recruitment examination 2017 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) at vyapam.nic.in. Candidates who have filled the examination form can now download their admit card visiting the official website. According to MPPEB, the exams will be conducted between December 9 and December 31 this year. Candidates must note that the reporting time for the morning session of the exam is 7.30 am which will begin at 9 am. The afternoon session will begin at 3 pm and the candidates should report at 1:30 pm. The board will be conducting the examination at various exam centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi. Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has earlier announced a total of 9,235 vacancies.

Vyapam admit card 2017: Here are the steps to download:-

1. Visit the official website for the Board– vyapam.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification for the Patwari exam admit cards.

3. Now enter your details in the fields

4. Then click on search hall ticket or admit card.

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Download your admit card and take a print out for further reference.

The Professional Examination Board was initially set-up as Pre Medical Test Board by Government of Madhya Pradesh in the year 1970. Later, in the year 1981, Pre Engineering Board was constituted. Soon after, in the year 1982 both these Boards were amalgamated and named as Professional Examination Board (PEB). Professional Examination Board by Govt. Order No.1325-1717-42-82 dated 17.04.1982 PEB has been assigned the responsibility of conducting entrance tests for admission to various colleges in the state.

The Professional Examination Board is a self-financed, autonomous incorporated body of State Govt. The Government has re_constituted the Board of Directors for taking decisions on policy and organizational matters through Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board Act. 2007. The Board is a body corporate by the name of the Professional Examination Board and has perpetual succession and a common seal with power to acquire and hold property both movable and immovable and has the power to transfer any property held by it and to contract and do all other things necessary for the its constitution and may sue or sued in its corporate name.