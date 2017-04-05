Lucknow whiz kid Lakshay Sharma wins Rs 2 crore scholarship from the University of Pennsylvania

Lakshay Sharma (Source: Website/City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar)

Like any other engineering aspirant in India, after class 10, most students look to go to Kota in Rajasthan, take admission in a training institute and thereafter work hard and hope to get into one of the coveted Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). However, there are some others who look to take the road less travelled and their aim is to make it even bigger in life – get a flying start, so to speak. This is exactly what a Lucknow boy went on to aim for – and succeeded in doing in a mind-boggling way! Lakshay Sharma, a wonder boy from the ‘City of Nawabs’, Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh that is, triumphed in a way he may never have even imagined in his dreams – he won a scholarship from the University of Pennsylvania worth all of Rs 2 crore! Yes, you read that right, Lakshay secured 100% scholarship to pursue a course in engineering in computer science and physics at an Ivy league university that is rated among the top 8 universities in the world. So, Lakshay not only got admission in one of the top-ranked universities in the world he also bagged a handsome scholarship, that we are sure is enough to cover his entire academic expenditure and take the burden off his as well as his family’s shoulders!

Talking about his achievement, Sharma said that he was preparing hard since he was in grade 10 with the aim of securing an admission in one of the more famous educational institutions in the world. An alumnus of City Montessori School in Gomti Nagar, Sharma gave the credit for this accomplishment to his mentor Sanjeev Pandey. Talking about his preparation, Sharma said that while simultaneously preparing for 11th and 12th standards and studying for the JEE and other competitive exams, he also participated in international Olympiads such as International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2015, and the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) 2016. Preparing for all these exams helped him in ensuring his concepts are clear.

However, you may believe it or not Lakshay does more than just study – apart from studies, he has various hobbies too. But yes, they do have to do with studies a lot – the talented boy enjoys the beautiful sights of galaxies and nebulae through the eyepiece of his telescope, plays the synthesiser and loves to participate in quizzing competitions.

Lakshay’s case is not a one-off. Indian students have been performing very well in the past also and they have been scoring very well and bagging some great scholarships. One such had been, Bhavi Jagatia – the only student from Mumbai to bag a Cornell University scholarship of Rs 2 crore in 2015. Prior to that Swaraj Priyadarshi from Patna was awarded a scholarship worth Rs 1.9 crore for studying in the US from the Tufts University in Boston, US.