Lt. Governor Anil Baijal cancels 2017 DSSSB examination after cheating allegations

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. (Express Photo)

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal today cancelled a Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) examination for recruiting primary teachers in MCD-run schools, after a Delhi Police report alleged cheating during the test on October 29. Baijal directed the education secretary to take strict disciplinary action against all department’s staff identified in the case and submit an action taken report within 10 days. The move came days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had demanded the cancellation of the examination, saying question papers of the test were leaked. Baijal has issued directions to the chairman of the DSSSB to reconduct the examination expeditiously so that the vacancies of teachers are filled as soon as possible. “The Lt. Governor has cancelled the DSSSB examination for the post of primary teachers for MCD schools held on October 29. The move followed a report by Delhi Police on the issue of alleged cheating in the examination,” his office said in a statement.

Following the allegations of cheating, an FIR was registered on October 29 by the Delhi Police and the matter was handed over to the crime branch for a swift investigation. According to the L-G office, Baijal had also directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to investigate the matter in a time-bound manner.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had sought Baijal’s nod on the Delhi government’s decision to cancel DSSSB examination. In November, Sisodia had also written to the L-G seeking a CBI probe into the alleged DSSSB examination paper leak case and he demanded strict action against officers involved in it.