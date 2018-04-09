LMRC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation SCTO jobs aspirants

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on Monday released the admit card for Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO) post at 6 pm on their official website – lmrcl.com. (Website)

LMRC Recruitment 2018: The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on Monday released the admit card for Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO) post at 6 pm on their official website – lmrcl.com. Candidates who had applied for the post can download their admit card at their official website. Admit cards for other posts will be released later, no notification on their release date has been announced. The LMRCL exam for the post of SCTO will be held on April 16, 2018 (Monday). Exams for the other posts will be held on May 6, and 13 respectively. Candidates can download their admit card using date of birth and user id.

According to official notification, selected candidates will be put on Probation for two years where they will undergo intensive training and thereafter will be posted in Lucknow or various cities of Uttar Pradesh. The LMRCL SCTO exam will be held at Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar(Noida), Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar or any other city of U.P.

Candidates, after selected in the written exam, will have to go through Psycho Aptitude Test, Document Verification, LTI Verification, Medical Examination at Lucknow.

Here is how to download SCTO exam admit card:

Step 1. Login to the official website – lmrcl.com

Step 2. Click on ‘Careers’ and then ‘LMRC Recruitment 2018’.

Step 3. Under ‘Click here to download the admit card’, Click on ‘For SCTO POST’

Step 4. Enter user id and date of birth and click login.

Step 5. Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference.

LMRC had announced recruitment of 386 executive and non-executive posts. Registrations started on February 23 and ended on March 27, 2018. Applications were announced for graduates, postgraduates, diploma holders, Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ITI candidates in the age group of 18-28 years.