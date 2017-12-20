SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2016: Tentative answer keys released, file challenge before December 22

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2016: Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted from December 5 to December 12 can visit the official website to check the answer keys.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2016: The tentative Answer Keys for the Delhi Police Constable Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission has been released along with the response sheet at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted from December 5 to December 12 can visit the official website to check the answer keys. It is to be noted that the objections can be filed by candidates until December 12 only. objections filed after the specified date will not be considered. According to the notice released by SSC on its official website- “The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Constables (Executive) – Male and Female in Delhi Police- 2016 was held from 05-12-2017 to 08-12-2017 at different centres all over the country.” It further adds, “Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted on line from 19-12-2017 (5.30 PM) to 22-12-2017 (5.30 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.30 PM on 22-12-2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances.”

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2016: How to check-

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link tab that says ‘Answer Keys’

Step 3. Now click on the link that says ‘Constables (Executive) – Male and Female in Delhi Police – 2016 Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys’

Step 4. Now click on ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation’

Step 5: Once you enter the new page, press the ‘Click Here’ link

Step 6: Now enter your Roll Number, password and exam date to check your answer key

Step 7: Once you have checked the same, download the same for future use

About SSC:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organization under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which consists of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations.

SSC is one of the most well-known government division in India. SSC takes the accountability to inform applicants about jobs and vacancies. The Staff Selection Commission is also known as Karmchari Chayan Aayog in Hindi by many people in India. It holds responsibilities of aspirants to release posts for numerous government department and subordinate offices. The headquarter of SSC is located in New Delhi that is the capital city of India.