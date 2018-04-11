KVS Recruitment 2018: Over 5000 Kendriya Vidyalaya jobs up for grabs, apply at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS recruitment 2018: The Sangathan is offering a total of 5,193 vacant seats across various posts.

KVS recruitment 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Headmasters and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) at kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can visit the official website now. The Sangathan is offering a total of 5,193 vacant seats across various posts. Candidates need to note that only online applications will be accepted for these posts. Mentioned below are the important details that candidates need to note-

KVS recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Activation of online link: April 11

Last date for filling the online application: April 25

Last date for receiving certified hard copy of the generated list of the candidates by KVS (RO): May 1

KVS recruitment 2018: Eligibility Qualification for posts on offer-

For Vice Principle:

Work Experience- PGT with at least 5 years of regular service, OR at least 10 years combined regular service as PGT and TGT out of which minimum 3 years as PGT on or before any particular crucial date of eligibility i.e 01-01-2014, 01-01-2015, 01-04-2016 and 5 years regular service as PGT on or before 01-04-2017.

Education Qualification- Post graduation/ masters degree onwards on or before and particular crucial dates of eligibility i.e. 01-01-2014, 01-01-2015, 01-04-2016 and 01-04-2017.

Professional Qualification- B.Ed or equivalent on or before any particular crucial dates of eligibility i.e. 01-01-2014, 01-01-2015, 01-04-2016 and 01-04-2017.

For Post Graduate Teachers (PGT):

Work Experience- TGTs having 3 years of regular service as TGT in KVS with 50% and above marks in Master’s degree in the subject/ combination of subjects. However, the condition of having 50% marks and above in the subject concerned in MA/ MSc shall not apply in case of teachers who have rendered at least 5 years of service in KVS as TGT on or before any particular 01-01-2014, 01-01-2015, 01-04-2016, 01-04-2017 and 01-04-2018.

Education Qualification- Post graduation/ masters degree onwards on or before and particular crutial dates of eligibility i.e. 01-01-2014, 01-01-2015, 01-04-2016, 01-04-2017 and 01-04-2018.

Professional Qualification- B.Ed or equivalent on or before any particular crutial dates of eligibility i.e. 01-01-2014, 01-01-2015, 01-04-2016, 01-04-2017 and 01-04-2018.

For Headmasters:

PRT at least 5 years regular service in KVS on or before any particular crucial date of eligibility i.e. 01-01-2014, 01-01-2015, 01-04-2016, 01-04-2017 and 01-04-2018.

Note: The candidature of the applicants may be cancelled anytime if the details provided by them are found to be fake/incorrect.