KVS admit card 2018: Download hall tickets at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS admit card 2018: Download hall tickets at www.kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS admit card 2018: Your opportunity to work as a Central government employee is right here. The KVS admit card has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for the recruitment examination of lower and upper division clerks and other non-teaching staff. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is going to conduct written the examination for 1017 LDC UDC and other non-teaching vacancies. The examination will be conducted in online mode for filling Officers’ cadre, Librarian and Non-Teaching posts in KVS. The exam will be conducted on 19th February, 23rd February and on 26th February. The candidates can now download KVS admit card 2017-18 from the official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

KV Sangathan had on 1st February announced the exam dates for each post. There are total 1,017 posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Grade II), Hindi Translator, Assistant, Librarian, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Engineer and Deputy Commissioner to be filled through the recruitment exam.

While the Sangathan had also said that the candidates will be forwarded their KVS admit card through email from 4th February, many candidates complained of not receiving the admit cards. KVS admit card has been today made available for download by the Sangathan and the candidates can use the download admit card link available on the KVS website. Since the recruitment application process was carried out twice, the admit cards have been issued separately for both new and old applicants.

How to download KVS Admit Card 2018:

First of all, participants need to visit on the official portal – kvsangathan.nic.in

After click on the Kendriya Vidyalaya News Section

Or find the direct link of KVS Non-Teaching Hall Ticket 2018

Then mentioned all essential details

Recheck all information or click on submit button

Finally, Take a print of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Admit Card

The candidates who had applied in the initial application process (i.e. old candidates) are required to provide their application reference number as User Id and date of birth (in DDMMYYYY format) as the password. For new candidates, they will have to log in through application reference number and password they had used at the time of filling the application form. The link to download KVS admit card has been activated at the KVS website.

The necessary documents that you must take along in examination are:

KVS 2018 Admit Card

A Photo Proof

An Address Proof