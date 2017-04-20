KSEEB SSLC Exam 2017 results: Karnataka board likely to announce results by May 15; Visit karresults.nic.in for updates

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2017 results to be declared in mid-May. (PTI)

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2017 results: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare the results of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results 2017 by May 15. Candidates can check their results once the result link is activated on the official website. Approximately 8.50 lakh candidates appear for the class 10th board examination in April every year and 1.50 lakh candidates appear in June, according to the official website. The examination was conducted from March 30 to April 12. Candidates who fail to qualify for the examination can appear for the supplementary examination that will be conducted in the month of June.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Exam 2017 Results:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board at kseeb.kar.nic.in or visit the results page at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says, ‘Karnataka SSLC results’

Step 3: Enter the required information in the space provided to check your results

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Once your result appears on the screen, save it and take a printout of the same for further reference. Keep the printout safely until an official document is given by the board

Once the results are out, contact 080-23310075, 76 till 2.30 pm in case of any problem.

About Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

Established in 1966, the Karnataka Education Board is situated is Bangalore, India. It operates all the activities that are required at the state level like prescribing syllabus, granting recognition to schools, conducting examinations, etc.

This year the SSLC examination started from March 30 across 2770 examination centres. Out of the 2770 examination centres, 1184 centres were under CCTV surveillance to curb any kind of malpractices.