Khadi Gram Udyog recruitment 2017: Notification out for 342 vacancies at kvic.org.in, check last date and other details

Khadi Gram Udyog recruitment 2017: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has invited applications for filling up 342 vacancies at kvic.org.in. Interested candidates can now apply for various posts like Assistant Director Grade-I (Khadi), Assistant Director Grade-I (Admn. & HR), Assistant Director Grade-I (Finance Budget Audit and Accounts) and others visiting the official website. The commission will conduct Computer Based Test on-line examination for a duration of 2 hours consisting 120 questions (Objective type). The examination will be conducted on December 23 and 24 this year. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is 19.11.2017 (Upto 18:00 hrs.)

Khadi Gram Udyog recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts

1. Assistant Director Grade-I (Khadi): 3 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.5400

2. Assistant Director Grade-I (Admin & HR): 11 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.5400

3. Assistant Director Grade-I (Training): 2 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.5400

4. Assistant Director Grade-I (Finance Budget Audit and Accounts): 16 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.5400

5. Assistant Director Grade-I (Economic Research): 4 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.5400

6. Assistant Director Grade-I (Village Industries): 18 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.5400

7. Senior Executive (Economic Research) : 37 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4200

8. Senior Executive (Legal): 7 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4200

9. Junior Translator: 2 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4200

10. Executive (Khadi): 31 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.2800

11. Executive (Village Industries): 109 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.2800

12. Executive (Training): 23 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.2800

13. Junior Executive (FBAA): 67 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.2400

14. Assistant (Training): 4 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1900

16: Assistant (Village Industries): 7 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1900

17: Publicity Assistant: 1 Posts

Pay Scale: INR Rs.5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1900/-

For more details regarding the educational qualification, age limit etc, candidates should visit the official website.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament. The KVIC is charged with the planning, promotion,

organization and implementation of programs for the development of Khadi and other village industries in the rural areas in coordination with other agencies

engaged in rural development wherever necessary.