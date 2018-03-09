Kerala to introduce transgender option in Public Service Commission job application forms

Giving details, she said the process has been initiated to open exclusive TG clinics in all district hospitals and facility for sex-change surgery in state-run medical colleges. (AP)

As part of various steps to bring the transgender community into the mainstream of society, Kerala government plans to introduce a third gender option in Public Service Commission job application forms. This was stated by the state Health and social justice Miniser K K Shailaja in the assembly today while replying to a calling attention to the necessity to enact a law to solve the difficulties being faced by transgenders in Kerala. “Steps for including the transgender option in the PSC application forms are in the final stages,” she said to the calling attention motion of M K Muneer (IUML).

Giving details, she said the process has been initiated to open exclusive TG clinics in all district hospitals and facility for sex-change surgery in state-run medical colleges. It was planned to open a 24-hour helpline for third genders, she said. Another major initiative was to provide identity cards to all transgenders in the state, the minister said, adding that steps in this regard was fast progressing.

Shyalaja said a scheme to provide continuing education to transgender dropouts has also been started. As part of skill development, five transgenders in a district would be given driving lessons, she said. On the demand for a law for transgenders, the Minister said it was better to have a Central law on the subject. She pointed out that Kerala was the first state in the country to come out with a transgender policy.