Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2017 18: Vacancies announced for 1017 posts at kvsangathan.nic.in, apply now for LDC, Assistant, Stenographer and others

Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment 2017 18: Jobs alert! Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), New Delhi has announced host of vacancies across various departments at kvsangathan.nic.in. As per the official notification, the KVS will be hiring personnel for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Administrative Officer, Assistant, Hindi Translator, Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can now grab this opportunity to apply online visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is January 11, 2018 till 11:59 pm.

KVS recruitment 2018: Here are the details regarding the KVS vacancy 2018:-

1. Lower Division Clerk: 561 Posts

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised university or board,

2. Librarian: 214 Posts

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should holding a bachelors degree in library science or should be graduates with one year diploma in library science.

3. Stenographer: 38 Posts

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or university.

4. Upper Division Clerk: 146 Posts

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should be graduates.

5. Assistant Commissioner: 13 Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a masters degree from a recognised university with atleast 45 per cent marks, with BEd or equivalent qualification.

6. Deputy Commissioner: 04 Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be holding atleast a second class masters degree with BEd or equivalent qualification.

7. Administrative Officer: 07 Posts

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should be graduates in any discipline.

8. Assistant: 27 Posts

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should be graduates with three years of experience as UDC in central/state government/autonomous bodies/public sector undertakings

9. Hindi Translator: 04 Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have masters degree of a recognised university in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject. Or Masters degree of a recognised university in English.

Here is the official notification:



10. Finance Officer: 02 Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates should a BCom degree with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and atleast fours years of post qualification experience in the audit and accounts work or MCom with 50 per cent marks and atleast three years of post qualification experience in the audit and accounts work or CA (Inter) or ICWA (Inter) or MBA (Finance) or PGDM (Finance) with two years of post qualification experience in the audit and accounts work.

11. Assistant Engineer: 01 Post

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be graduates in electrical engineering from a recognised university. They should be holding two years of experience in design and engineering in concerned branch.