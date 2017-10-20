Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Recruitment 2017: Vacancies announced in academic, administrative posts at khsindia.org

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Recruitment 2017: Kendriya Hindi Sansthan has announced various vacancies in both academic and administrative posts at khsindia.org. (Website)

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Recruitment 2017: Kendriya Hindi Sansthan has announced various vacancies in both academic and administrative posts at khsindia.org. According to the official notification, the institute will fill the vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Junior Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk and Peon etc. A total of 35 posts will be filled in this recruitment drive. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website and download the application form to apply. Candidate must note that the application form must reach Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Headquarters, Agra before 13 November 2017, which i s the last date.

Here are the details of the various post to be filled under Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Recruitment 2017:

1. Professor (Linguistics) – 01 post

Pay scale PB-4 Rs 37400-67000+ AGP 10000

2. Associate Professor (Hindi) – 01 post

Pay scale PB-4 Rs 37400-67000+ AGP 9000.

3. Associate Professor (Linguistics) – 02 posts.

Pay scale PB-4 Rs 37400-67000+ AGP 9000.

4. Associate Professor (Education) – 01 post.

Pay scale PB-4 Rs 37400-67000+ AGP 9000.

5. Assistant Professor (Education)- 01 post

Pay scale PB-3 Rs 15600-39100+ AGP 6000.

6. Assistant Professor – 01 post

Pay scale PB-3 Rs 15600-39100+ AGP 6000.

7. Junior Stenographer- 1 post

Pay scale PB 1 Rs 5200- 20200 + GP 2400

8. Proof Reader- 01 post

Pay scale PB 1 Rs 5200- 20200 + GP 2400

9. Lower Division Clerk – 06 posts.

Pay scale PB 1 Rs 5200- 20200 + GP 1900

10. Library Clerk – 4 posts

Pay scale PB 1 Rs 5200- 20200 + GP 1900

11 Driver – 02 posts.

Pay scale PB 1 Rs 5200- 20200 + GP 1900

12. Peon- 12 posts

Pay scale PB 1 Rs 5200- 20200 + GP 1800

13. Safaiwala- 04 posts

Pay scale PB 1 Rs 5200- 20200 + GP 1800

Here is the notification:



Here is how to apply for Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Recruitment 2017:

Interested candidates may Apply in prescribed application form along with attested copies of supporting document and experience certificates send to Administrative Officer, Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Mandal, Agra, 281005 on or before 13.11.2017.

About Kendriya Hindi Sansthan

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan is an autonomous apex organization which was set up by the Ministry of Education and Social Welfare of the Government of India on 19th March, 1960. It is being run by the Shikshan Mandal under the overall control of Ministry of Human Resource Development. The head office of the organisation is located in the historical city of Agra while the regional offices are spread in five different parts of the country- Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Shilong and Mysore.