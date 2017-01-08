Kashmir University exams 2017 deferred due to heavy snowfall; new dates to be notified soon

University of Kashmir exams which were scheduled to be held on 9 & 10 January, have been postponed in view of continuous heavy snowfall in the area. (PTI)

As normal life has been put out of gear due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir Valley, the education of students has also been affected. University of Kashmir exams which were scheduled to be held on 9 & 10 January, have been postponed in view of continuous heavy snowfall in the area. New dates for the exams are to be notified soon. Meanwhile, classes too will remain suspended in view of inclement weather conditions. Kashmir University is one of the premier educational institutions in the state, providing higher education to candidates in various disciplines, including arts, science, medical, commerce and management, engineering and other disciplines.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Massive snowfall has virtually cut the Valley off from rest of the country and even led to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway aside from suspension of air traffic. According to the meteorological department’s forecast, more snow and rain in the region is expected during the next 24 hours. Not only this, due to poor visibility, all flights to and from Srinagar Airport were canceled on the second consecutive day, resulting in massive inconvenience to the passengers scheduled to travel. However, according to the latest news, Srinagar airport has been opened to air traffic today after it remained suspended for two days in view of heavy snowfall.

Though fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resort of Gulmarg, has come as a boon from the heavens for winter sports and tourism-related activities in the Valley, and the Tourism Department is making arrangements to host a ‘Snow Carnival’ later this month.