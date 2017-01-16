Kashmir University examinations postponed due to heavy snowfall

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir. Source: Reuters

University Examinations: Kashmir University has postponed all of its examinations that were scheduled to be held on January 16 and 17, due to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. Fresh dates are yet to be announced by the university.

The temperatures in J&K have been falling ever since the beginning of this year. The fall in temperatures is due to western disturbances which is further increasing chill in neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Trains are being delayed and rescheduled due to fog every morning. The minimum average temperature in the national capital has reached 8.4 degrees Celsius.

The heavy overcast sky in Jammu and Kashmir has paralysed normal lives for several days now and the temperatures continue to fall making situations even more difficult for people.

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Shimla continues to be covered under a blanket of snow pic.twitter.com/vfJN2Fm8w2 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

The national highway 5 has also been closed due to fresh snowfall in the northern parts of India.