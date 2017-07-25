karresults.nic.in Karnataka II PUC Supplementary Result 2017 have been announced on pue.kar.nic.in; Check your score now

The results are also available on results.nic.in. (Official website)

Karnataka II PUC Supplementary Result 2017 pue.kar.nic.in: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the results of Karnataka II PUC Supplementary examination 2017 on its official website karresults.nic.in. Candidates can now check their results on the official website. The results link has been activated. The results are also available on results.nic.in. The Candidates will have to enter their roll numbers to check the results. The result page should be refreshed if candidates face problem while downloading the result. As many candidates would be checking their results the website may slow down. The PUC examinations were conducted in March for class 12th candidates from March 9, 2017, to March 27, 2017. PUE holds annual exams and offers Humanities (Arts), Commerce and Science. The students can choose from 50 combinations of 23 subjects and 11 languages in Pre-University curriculum. Some 10 lakh students enroll themselves for the exam every year. There are about 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka.

Steps to check Karnataka II PUC Supplementary Result 2017:

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scores and check out how well they fared:

Step 1: Visit the official of KSEEB at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the activated link that says, ‘Karnataka II PUC Supplementary Result 2017’

Step 3: Now enter all the required details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Once you enter the results page, check the details mentioned on the results

Step 6: Check your details mentioned on the result

Step 7: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future.