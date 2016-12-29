Karnataka IInd PUC 2017 exam: Datesheet released, check here

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the exam dates for IInd PUC Examination which are scheduled from 9th to 27th March 2017. (PTI)

Karnataka IInd PUC 2017 exam: The government of Karnataka conducts an examination of Pre-University Course or Pre-Degree Course every year, in which the students can get admission into Arts, Commerce and Science streams. This course is of two years duration and conducted by state education institutions. The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the exam dates for IInd PUC Examination which are scheduled from 9th to 27th March 2017. The first paper that will take place on March 9, will be of Biology/History and the exam will be concluded with English paper on March 27.

Candidates who are interested in enrolling for the exam, may check the time table of Karnataka 2nd PUC exam as mentioned below:

March 9 (Thursday) – Biology / History

March 10 (Friday) – Computer Science / Electronics

March 11 (Saturday) – Karnatic Music / Hindustani Music

March 13 (Monday) – Sociology / Accountancy

March 14 (Tuesday) – Mathematics

March 15 (Wednesday) – Education / Logic

March 16 (Thursday) – Economics / Geology

March 17 (Friday) – Physics / Psychology

March 18 (Saturday) – Sanskrit / Marathi / Urdu / French

March 20 (Monday) – Business Studies / Chemistry

March 21 (Tuesday) – Political Science / Basic Maths

March 22 (Wednesday) – Hindi / Telugu

March 23 (Thursday) – Kannada / Tamil / Malayalam / Arabic

March 24 (Friday) – Kannada OPT. / Home Science

March 25 (Saturday) – Statistics / Geography

March 27 (Monday) – English

Easy steps to download Karnataka PUC date sheet 2017 are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2: A homepage will appear, click on the ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table’ link flashing under the circular section

Step 3: Candidate will find the Karnataka PUC Date Sheet

Step 4: You may download the Time Table and take a print out of it

Wishing good luck for the exam, hope all the students clear the exam with good grades!