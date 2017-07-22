Karnataka II PUC Results 2017: Supplementary exam results delayed, candidates need to wait till next week

The Department will announce the results of supplementary examination on the official website pue.kar.nic.in. (official website)

Karnataka II PUC Results 2017: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has till now not released the results of Karnataka II PUC Supplementary examination 2017. However, it was learnt that the results were likely to be announced today but so far there is no update on the official website. If not announced today than the candidates who appeared for the examination will have to wait till the next week, as per India.com. The Department will announce the results of supplementary examination on the official website pue.kar.nic.in. Alternatively, they can also log in to karresults.nic.in or results.nic.in to get their results. As of now, the results link has not been activated yet.

The PUC examinations were conducted in March for class 12th candidates from March 9, 2017 to March 27, 2017. PUE holds annual exams and offers Humanities (Arts), Commerce and Science. The students can choose from 50 combinations of 23 subjects and 11 languages in Pre-University curriculum. Some 10 lakh students enroll themselves for the exam every year. There are about 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka.

Steps to check Karnataka II PUC Results-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scores and check out how well they fared:

Step 1: Visit the official of KSEEB at karresults.nic.in or alternately pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that says, ‘Karnataka II PUC Results’

Step 3: Now enter all the required details

Step 4: Press Login

Step 5: Once you enter the results page, check the details mentioned on the results

Step 7: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future

Note: The website might slow down or experience some technical glitch, due to heavy traffic once the results are declared. Candidates are advised to have patience and try again later.