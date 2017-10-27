JRHMS recruitment 2017: Notification out, huge number of vacancies announced at jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in, critical info here

JRHMS recruitment 2017: The Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) under the Government of Jharkhand, has announced 396 vacancies. (Website)

JRHMS recruitment 2017: The Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) under the Government of Jharkhand, has announced 396 vacancies on sams.co.in and jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in. Interested candidates can now apply visiting the official website. According to the official notification, various posts like medical officers, Technicians, Accounts officer etc will be filled with this recruitment drive. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is November 20, 2017. Candidates can apply through both online and offline mode.

JRHMS recruitment 2017: Here are some of the vacancies

1. Audiologists/ Speech Therapist-DEIC

No of posts 5

Qualifications and Experience: Bachelor degree in speech, language pathology (ASLP) from any recognized university of India. At least 2 years of post-qualification relevant experience in reputed organization preferably in govt. sector. With Good working knowledge of MS office and internet usage

2. District Consultant-Tobacco Control Cell

No of posts 14

Qualifications and Experience: Bachelor degree in Audiology & Speech-Language Pathology/ B.Sc. (Speech and hearing) from RCI recognised institute.

3. Para Medical Worker-NLEP

No of posts: 46

Qualifications and Experience: High School/ Higher Secondary holding certificate of PMW training.ORMSW/ B.Sc. with 3 years of post-qualification experience in the field of health. With Good working knowledge of MS office and internet usage.

4. Finance cum Logistics Consultant-NCD & NPHCE

No of posts 21

Qualifications and Experience: Inter CA/Inter ICWA/M.Com or MBA (Finance/ Material Management) with knowledge of computer. At least 3 years post qualification experience in District level accounting including analysis, financial reporting, budgeting, and financial software and reporting system.

Desirable: Experience of working in Health Care Financing/ National Health Accounts

Also read| ONGC recruitment 2017: 284 vacancies announced at ongcindia.com, apply now, last date coming soon

5. District Programme Assistant – NCD & NPHCE

No of posts: 23

Essential Qualification: Bachelor degree from a recognized university. Good knowledge in office work with at least 3 years of exp in managing office work. Diploma in Computer Application (One Year) with adequate knowledge of MS Word, Excel, Accesses, PowerPoint presentation recognized by the council of technical education/ DOEACC.

Here is the application form:



For more details regarding other vacant positions, candidate can refer to the official website- sams.co.in or jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand health department has said that the actual number of vacant positions may vary. The final selection will be done on the basis of written test.