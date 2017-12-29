Jobs alerts! UPSC recruitment 2018: Last date is near, apply at central ministries; here are complete details

UPSC recruitment 2018: In case you have missed this important job alert candidates must note that the UPSC has announced vacancies in across central ministries at upsconline.nic.in. (Website)

UPSC recruitment 2018: In case you have missed this important job alert candidates must note that the UPSC has announced vacancies in across central ministries at upsconline.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is 11.01.2018 till 23:59 hours. According to the notification, the commission will be hiring Deputy Director, Associate Professor, Assistant Legal Adviser, Assistant Director and others for various ministries. Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Candidates must upload the following documents/certificates relating to educational qualification, Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) or any other information, as claimed in the online application, in a single pdf file in such a way that the file size does not exceed 2 MB and is legible when a printout is taken. For that purpose, the applicant may scan the following documents/certificates in 200 dpi grey scale.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Assistant Director (Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography), Central Hindi Training Institute, Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs

Duties: Imparting training in Hindi Typewriting and Hindi Stenography to employees of Central Government and its Undertakings.

Number of posts: 03.

Age Limit: 35 yrs.

Educational Qualification: (i) Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the compulsory subject or with Hindi Medium. Or Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the compulsory subjects at 10+2 level.

2. Assistant Legal Adviser, Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Number of posts: 04.

Duties: (i) To give advice on all matters referred by the various Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. (ii) To look after Government litigation work. (iii) To appear in courts on behalf of the Central Government, wherever required and (iv) To perform administrative and other works as may be assigned.

Age Limit : 40 yrs.

Educational Qualification: Degree in law from a recognized University or equivalent. The equivalent degree is LLB. OR Master’s Degree in law from a recognized University or equivalent. The equivalent degree is LLM.

3. Associate Professor (Technical) (Electronics and Communication Engineering), Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Directorate of Training & Technical Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi

Number of post: 01

Duties: Teaching, research/consultancy projects & guidance to UG/PG students. To develop and upgrade Laboratories as per latest technology, represent institute in technical meets. To perform work related to the affiliating Universities and to assist the principal in academic & cocurricular

activities and other allied duties.

Age Limit : 55 yrs.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology and Master of Engineering/Master of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering with First Class or equivalent either in Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology or Master of Engineering/Master of Technology and PhD or equivalent in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

4. Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission:-

Number of post: 01

Duties: Deputy Director(ER) will assist the Senior Officers in Examination Reforms, Syllabus Revision and related work.

Age Limit: 43 yrs.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in any branch of Engineering/Technology from a recognized university or equivalent. Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of Union Public Service Commission in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.