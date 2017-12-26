Jobs alerts! MPPSC recruitment 2017-18: Vacancies announced in Madhya Pradesh State Service, Forest Service Exam at mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC recruitment 2017-18: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited application for State Services Examination and State Forest Services Examination 2017 at mppsc.nic.in. (Website)

MPPSC recruitment 2017-18: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited application for State Services Examination and State Forest Services Examination 2017 at mppsc.nic.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested must note that the last date to apply online is January 8, 2018. As per the official notification, the commission has announced 202 vacancies for State Services and 106 vacancies for Forest Services. The commission has said that candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, main exam and an interview. The preliminary examination for State Services and Forest Services is slated to be held on February 18, 2018.

MPPSC recruitment 2017-18: Check out the important dates here:-

1. Last date to apply online: January 8, 2018

2. To make correction in application form: December 23, 2017 and January 10, 2018

3. Admit card can be downloaded between February 1, 2018 and February 16, 2018

4. Date of Examination: February 18, 2018.

Application fees: Candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Eligibility: For Madhya Pradesh State Services, candidates must be a graduate in any stream from a recognized University. Candidates who opted for Madhya Pradesh Forest Services must be a graduate in any of the following subjects – natural science, mathematics, statistics, geology, agriculture, environmental science, forestry, horticulture, veterinary science, computer applications/science, engineering or any other equivalent degree.

MPPSC recruitment 2017-18: Here is how to apply:

1. Visit the official website- mppsc.nic.in

2. Then click on ‘Apply Online’ tab given on the homepage.

3. Now select the examination to apply for, – State Service Examination 2018 or State Forest Service Examination 2018

4. Enter all your details and pay the application fee.

5. Save and take a print out of the application for further reference.

Earlier, MPPSC has published a notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor under the Higher Education Department, Madhya Pradesh Government. Selected candidates will be on a probation of 2 years. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – mppsc.nic.in before January 24. The total number of vacancies announced are 2968.