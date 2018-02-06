Jobs Alerts! Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced; know how to apply at www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Selection of the candidate will be done through written and physical efficiency test.

The Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for the posts of Navik (cook and steward) for the February 2018 batch. For the application, candidates can log on to http://www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/. Interested candidates can apply through prescribed format on or before February 16 (till 5:00 pm). The process of submitting the application will start February 10. Candidates applying for the post must have at least passed class X from any university recognised by Centre and states. The person must have also obtained 50 percent from the exam. The minimum and maximum age to apply must be 18 and 22 respectively as on October 1, 2018. Upper age relaxation for SC/ST is 5 years and for OBC is 3 years.

Selection of the candidate will be done through written and physical efficiency test. This will be followed by the medical exam. As per the notification, starting Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB)is Rs. 21,000/-(Pay Level-3).The selected candidate will also get Dearness Allowance among other allowances based on the nature of duty/posting as per the regulation introduced time to time. Prospects of promotion are up to the rank of Pradhan Adhikari with pay scale Rs. 47,600/-(Pay level 8) with Dearness Allowance, the notification said.

Documents to be scrutinised for eligibility will be carried out before the written examination. Candidates will have to appear at the Examination Centre with these documents:-

(a)Three copies of e-Admit card with the latest photograph affixed.

(b)Class 10th pass certificate and mark sheet (Both originals).

(c)Original Caste (if applicable).

(d)Domicile certificate of candidate’s statement issued by Sub District Magistrate / District Magistrate/ Tehsildar.

(e) Identity proof like driving license, passport, Pan card, Aadhar card/ voter I card, School/ college ID card or any other photo identity proof.

(f) In case of reserved category those candidates, availing relaxation in age/percentage, permanent or address of online application must be same as the address given in caste category certificate (SC, ST & OBC). In case of OBC, the category certificate must not be more than three financial Years old. In such cases renewed or fresh certificate to be produced must be in original as per the format of the Union Government. Please note that no other format will be accepted.

(g) Ten recent colour passport size photos with blue background